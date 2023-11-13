They risked their lives to clean New York offices. Now they may strike.

NEW YORK – Ms Danuta Klimas, an office cleaner, went back to work in lower Manhattan days after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks, as toxic dust from ground zero hung in the air. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer years later.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was working in the same building, even after discovering that she had interstitial lung disease.

But at least, she said, her medical bills were covered.

For decades, her employer has offered healthcare plans with no employee premiums or deductibles, saving her thousands of dollars a year.

Now Ms Klimas, 66, along with thousands of others who mopped, dusted and scrubbed 1,300 buildings during the worst of the pandemic, are sending a message as their bosses signal that they may cut back on healthcare contributions: Don’t mess with our benefits.

“We will fight for this health insurance. It’s not negotiable,” Ms Klimas said. “We deserve it.”

The showdown pits a group of essential workers, who toiled at great personal risk while most white-collar workers remained safer at home, against real estate firms that are struggling with the highest ever office vacancy rates and plummeting property values.

The cleaners are part of 32BJ SEIU, a union that represents 20,000 commercial maintenance workers whose four-year contract with landlords and cleaning companies is set to expire on Dec 31.

The fight could be a harbinger for both the future of the office market, and one of the many working-class industries reliant on its recovery.

On Thursday, union members gathered at demonstrations in midtown Manhattan and at Zuccotti Park downtown, to kick off what many believe will be a protracted fight – and perhaps their first strike in 27 years.

Chants filled the air as they rallied for a new contract: “If we don’t get it? Shut it down!”

In addition to protecting their health coverage, the workers are seeking wage increases, retirement fund improvements and other benefits.

“This is really about the future of working people in this city,” said Mr Manny Pastreich, the union president, who expects that real estate companies will target employee health benefits because of the moribund office sector.

A third of the union’s office cleaners were temporarily laid off from April to June 2020, when offices were mostly closed, and about 10 per cent of the jobs, or 2,000 jobs total, never came back, in part because of the persistence of remote work.

At least 40 union members who worked in commercial buildings died of Covid-19, he said.

The Realty Advisory Board on Labour Relations, the body that bargains on behalf of real estate owners, managers and cleaning companies, has already signalled that cutbacks are coming.

“Our current contracts are not sustainable,” Mr Howard Rothschild, the board president, said, noting that the cleaners are among a small minority of American workers who do not pay an annual premium for employer healthcare.

Mr Rothschild also noted that the city’s office maintenance workers were among the highest paid in the country, with a typical wage of US$29 (S$39.50) an hour, or about US$61,300 a year.

The city’s median household income is about US$75,000.