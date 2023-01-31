People who posted bail for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be named, US judge rules

Sam Bankman-Fried was released from US federal custody in December after putting up a US$250 million bail package. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
20 min ago

NEW YORK - A United States judge on Monday said the names of two people who helped guarantee bail for indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be made public, but put his ruling on hold pending an expected appeal.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled in favour of several media outlets including Reuters that sought the names.

The judge said that while the public had only a “weak” right to know who Bankman-Fried’s guarantors were, it outweighed Bankman-Fried’s arguments for confidentiality, including that the guarantors’ safety could be imperiled.

Judge Kaplan also said the names will remain under seal until at least Feb 7, because “the question presented here is novel and an appeal is likely.”

Bankman-Fried, 30, has been confined at his parents’ home in California, after pleading not guilty to fraud for allegedly looting billions of FTX customer dollars.

His parents, both professors at Stanford Law School, had co-signed a US$250 million (S$328.5 million) bond for their son, with two other guarantors required to sign US$500,000 and US$200,000 bonds.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said the parents had been harassed and received physical threats since FTX’s November collapse and bankruptcy, and there was “serious cause for concern” the additional guarantors might suffer similar treatment.

Judge Kaplan disagreed, noting that long before bail was posted, the parents had faced “intense public scrutiny” over their relationship with their son, who was once worth an estimated us$26 billion.

“The amounts of the individual bonds - US$500,000 and US$200,000 - do not suggest that the non-parental sureties are persons of great wealth or likely to attract attention of the types and volume of that to which defendant’s parents appear to have been subjected,” he wrote.

Media outlets distinguished the case from another judge’s decision not to reveal who guaranteed a bond for Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

They said there was less “stigma” from being associated with Bankman-Fried than from being associated with the late sex offender. Maxwell was later convicted.. REUTERS

More On This Topic
How did FTX founder Bankman-Fried secure $340m bond, among largest in US history?
Bankman-Fried’s parents have received physical threats since FTX collapsed

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top