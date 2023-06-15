The LIV-PGA merger: It’s just business

A lot of ink has been spilled over the LIV-PGA golf drama.

For those who just landed from Mars, here’s the skinny.

The PGA Tour, which governs professional golf in America (and to some extent, elsewhere), tied up a merger pact with rival and rogue league, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, to form a yet-to-be-named-for-profit golf enterprise. The deal includes the European PGA Tour, now known as the DP World Tour.

Not much is known other than the fact that this new tour will be much larger, and much better funded, than the current regime. It could potentially supercharge global professional golf in the years to come.

The move took everyone by surprise as it was negotiated secretly in London by PGA commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. One or two other individuals within the PGA and PIF hierarchy were also in the know.

But players on both leagues and even LIV golf chief executive Greg Norman were kept totally in the dark until the announcement last week.

Over the past week, the commentaries, comments, backlash and reactions have washed across every media and social media platform, across the globe.

Not surprisingly, given that the PGA has treated LIV as a Saudi “sportswash pariah” ever since it took off two years ago. Besides the recrimination and antitrust lawsuits, the PGA also barred defecting players from participating in its marquee events. So the merger was a shocker to everyone.

But it shoudn’t be.

LIV golf owner PIF is a $600 billion sovereign wealth fund controlled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is the vehicle being used to realise the Prince’s “Vision 2030” plan to modernise and diversify the kingdom’s economy away from oil. In doing so, it would arguably also soften the image of the Islamic kingdom, whose reputation for treatment of women and dissidents has attracted criticism from the West.

Over the past few years, the Vision 2020 effort has focussed on buying global sports teams.

It is now well known that PIF attempted to buy motor racing’s Formula 1 for some US$20 billion (S$27 billion), at least four times its purported value. But F1 owner Liberty Media refused to sell.