SINGAPORE – A year after acute talent shortages let workers call the shots over job picks, salaries and working conditions, power has trickled back to bosses – just not totally.

A survey by Milieu Insight for The Straits Times shows that 68 per cent of Singaporean workers are more likely to stay put in their jobs, a sharp reversal from 2022, when multiple surveys showed a majority of local workers – some as high as seven in 10 – planned to quit work within six months.