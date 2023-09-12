The future of work: Beyond location, it calls for blend of purpose and balance

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore in early 2020, Mr Abraham Chong, 45, a design consultant in the financial services industry, was in the midst of preparing to relocate with his family to Johor Bahru, where his then six-year-old daughter would attend an international school in the following year.

His plans hit a roadblock overnight; Malaysia announced movement restriction measures in March that year. He and his family – wife and daughter – were unable to travel freely across the border to make arrangements for their move.

But thanks to technology, the time taken to hit the ground running – choosing the house, completing paperwork, renovations, shipping furniture across the border, and onboarding his daughter at school – was relatively quick. It was all arranged virtually.

“We did house viewings and worked with our interior designers to renovate the house over Zoom and video calls, right down to colour samples and furniture placements,” says Mr Chong. “We never felt out of control, even when I was juggling the logistics of moving and working remotely.”

Mr Chong and his family settled down in Johor Bahru soon after and today, he works three days or more from home.

“For me and my colleagues, technology has empowered us to be agile, whether we’re offsite or onsite, and no one needs to tell us how or when to work.”

Who owns whose time?

Today, work from home, remote, hybrid, work in office – commonly referred to as flexible work arrangements (FWAs) – are now mainstream choices for employees.

Still, there is a greater push globally for employees to return to the office, with 72 per cent of companies having mandated office returns, says a report by workplace strategy and design firm Unispace.