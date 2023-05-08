The Continuum sells 26.5% of units over launch weekend at prices averaging $2,732 psf

SINGAPORE - Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Property sold 26.5 per cent of the 816 units at The Continuum over its launch weekend at an average price of $2,732 per square foot (psf).

Buyers took up 216 units of the freehold condominium development, with “healthy demand” seen across all unit types, said the property developer on Sunday.

Located on Thiam Siew Avenue off Tanjong Katong Road, The Continuum houses 816 units in six 17- to 18-storey tower blocks. More than 60 per cent of the units available are two- and three-bedroomers.

Mark Yip, chief executive of Huttons Asia, said The Continuum had a “strong” showing in spite of the latest property cooling measures and “cloudy economic outlook”.

He noted that this marks the first freehold project launch with a land size above 200,000 sq ft in the Katong area in almost 20 years, with the last such project being Haig Court in 2004.

According to Huttons’ estimates, buyers were predominantly locals and first-timers. In addition, “quite a number” of units sold were larger units, which indicates that these were purchased by families for their own stay, Mr Yip added.

Marcus Chu, chief executive officer of ERA Realty Network, noted that the agency’s buyers were attracted to The Continuum mostly because it is a large-sized freehold occupation, with a majority of them picking the two-bedroom or three-bedroom units to occupy as owners.

“Such larger-sized developments have proven to have stronger resale value, and they typically are able to fetch higher resale prices than smaller developments due to more resale demand and, as a result, successively more resale transactions done at higher prices.”

He added: “Purchasers today think long term. And the ability to reap better profits and returns on their purchases is an important consideration.”

PropNex chief executive Ismail Gafoor said the take-up rate of units was “encouraging” and reflects the “keen demand” for homes in District 15. This follows the launch of nearby Tembusu Grand last month, which sold 53 per cent of its 638 units at an average price of $2,465 psf at its launch.

The average price of The Continuum is expected to trend higher than that of Tembusu Grand, “reflecting a premium for freehold properties, which tend to retain their value better over the long term”, he added.

The developers bought the site in November 2021 for $815 million. They later added on a smaller piece of land on 2A Thiam Siew Avenue.

Based on PropNex’s observations, The Continuum’s two-bedroom types were the most popular and accounted for about 61 per cent of the development’s total sales.

Mr Gafoor also pointed out that there were no foreigners among the buyers served by PropNex, which transacted 100 units at The Continuum – a likely result of the latest round of cooling measures, which saw the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rate for foreigners double to 60 per cent. This has affected investment demand from this group, he said.