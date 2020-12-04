The CardsPal app clues you in to the best deals in your neighbourhood and beyond

If you have way too many credit cards and are always missing out on great deals you are eligible for, CardsPal may be the app for you.

The deals discovery app was launched this June to aggregate credit card deals from different banks and personalise them for users based on the credit cards they hold. The app has since expanded to include debit cards, lifestyle loyalty cards and merchant deals.

CardsPal lists a wide range of more than 1,700 merchants covering categories such as dining, retail and entertainment, with more than 5,000 deals and promotions to choose from.

Users can also access a nifty deals-nearby function, which highlights offers from businesses in their neighbourhood that they may not have been aware of.

CardsPal chief executive officer Saim Yeong Harng says: “Our user base is growing fast. We’ve also captured a few great partnerships in less than half a year. Mastercard is our strategic partner; we have also partnered AMEX, Transferwise, Youtrip, and Razer.

“A few more very exciting partnerships — with traditional banks, e-commerce platforms, travel platforms and neo-banks — are currently in the final negotiation stages. We will announce these in the next few weeks.”



A broader vision

While CardsPal was born out of a vision to bring its users great deals, it highlighted an opportunity to help local businesses tide over the challenging economic climate.

Mr Saim observes: “Low sales during Covid-19, coupled with equally high overheads, have made it challenging for local businesses to keep afloat, much less fund expensive marketing campaigns.”

In October, CardsPal launched the beta version of CardsPal for Business, which allows merchants to list their deals for free for a limited time.

Merchants can directly add their deals to the platform through a web portal and modify the deal details.

Mr Saim says CardsPal for Business is free at the moment to help merchants gain more traffic and benefit from the app’s fast-growing user base.

He adds: “Users who use our app have high intentionality to make a purchase, making them quality leads for merchants. By getting on board, merchants are able to access our quality user base, push deals to them, and drive more sales and revenue.

“Our users get to discover deals at these small local retailers that they might not have heard of before, allowing them to unearth new gems. It’s a win-win situation for all.”

Simple to use

Designer florals and gift shop Ana Hana Flower is a local business that signed up as a CardsPal merchant last month. Ana Hana hopes the app will help to expand its sales channels. Its founder, Ms Claire Lim finds the platform and creation of coupons relatively simple to use. She adds: “It would be good if CardsPal comes up with more features and campaigns that we could enrol ourselves in.”

Likewise, local clothing store DIST- believes the app will help its deals get to the right audience. DIST- founder Dickson Lim says: “Being on CardsPal provides a new brand like ours the opportunity to reach out to new consumers. The app is easy to use and has the right recipe to become a leading platform for businesses.” Interested to sign up as a merchant on CardsPal? Visit here to find out more.

