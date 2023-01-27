Commentary

The Adani short sale puts investor trust in India in doubt

Andy Mukherjee

The infrastructure player has a key role in everything from coal and power to India’s ports, airports and green hydrogen. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
20 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

HONG KONG - The big stock-market scams in India over the past 30 years exploited vulnerabilities in the local banking system. However, the country’s growing integration with the global economy and international capital means that preparations for the next big scandal may well be under way in an overseas financial centre like London or Singapore, rather than in Mumbai.

Or that’s what Hindenburg Research seems to be insinuating in its report on Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, whom it accuses of “pulling the largest con in corporate history.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top