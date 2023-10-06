The 5% bond market means pain is heading everyone’s way

NEW YORK – Not so long ago, families, businesses and governments were effectively living in a world of free money.

The US Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate was zero, while central banks in Europe and Asia even ran negative rates to stimulate economic growth after the financial crisis and through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those days now look to be over, and everything from housing to mergers and acquisitions are being upended, especially after 30-year US Treasury bond yields this week punched through 5 per cent for the first time since 2007.

“I struggle to see how the recent yield moves don’t increase the risk of an accident somewhere in the financial system given the relatively abrupt end over recent quarters of a near decade and a half where the authorities did everything they could to control yields,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid. “So, risky times.”

The importance of Treasuries helps to explain why the bond market move matters to the real world. As the basic risk-free rate, all other investments are benchmarked against them, and as the Treasury yield rises, that ripples out to broader markets, affecting everything from car loans to overdrafts to public borrowing and company loans.

And there is a lot of debt out there: According to the Institute of International Finance, a record US$307 trillion (S$419.7 trillion) was outstanding in the first half of 2023.

There are lots of reasons for the dramatic bond market shift, but three stand out.

Economies, especially the United States, have proved more robust than anticipated.

That, along with the previous dollops of easy money, is keeping the fire lit under inflation, forcing central banks to jack up rates higher than once thought and, more recently, stress that they will leave them there for a while.

As recession fears have ebbed, the idea that policymakers will have to quickly reverse course – the so-called pivot – is fast losing traction.

Finally, governments issued a lot more debt – at low rates – during the pandemic to safeguard their economies.

Now they have to refinance that at a much costlier price, sowing concerns about unsustainable fiscal deficits.

Political dysfunction and credit rating downgrades have added to the headwinds.

Put all these together and the price of money has to go up.

Some money market funds and even bank deposits are now offering a 5 per cent handle.

The German 10-year yield is at the highest since 2011, while even Japan’s is at a level not seen in a decade.

Housing market pain

For many consumers, mortgages are the first place that dramatic moves in interest rates really make their presence felt. Britain has been a prime example in 2023.

Many who took advantage of pandemic-era stimulus to take out a cheap deal are now having to refinance, and are facing a shocking jump in their monthly payments.

As a result, transactions are falling and house prices are under pressure.

Lenders are also seeing a rise in defaults, with one measure in a Bank of England survey rising in the second quarter to the highest level since the global financial crisis.

The mortgage cost squeeze is a story playing out everywhere.

In the US, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has surpassed 7.5 per cent, compared with about 3 per cent in 2021.

That more-than-doubling in rates means that, for a US$500,000 mortgage, monthly payments are roughly US$1,400 extra.