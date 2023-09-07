Thai Airways in talks to buy up to 95 new jets: Industry sources

Thai Airways, which is in the midst of a bankruptcy protected debt restructuring, is gearing up for booming travel markets. PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK/WASHINGTON/PARIS - Thai Airways is in talks with Boeing and Airbus for a plane order potentially involving more than 90 jets as it pursues restructuring and gears up for booming travel markets, industry sources told Reuters.

The Thai flag carrier, which is in the midst of a bankruptcy protected debt restructuring, has previously indicated a need for 30 or more new jets but its latest request for industry bids opens the door to the purchase of as many as 95 aircraft, the sources said.

These would include 15 narrow-body jets and up to 80 wide-body planes, the sources said, marking one of the largest orders for big jetliners from South-east Asia in recent years. Sector experts say that such large orders are typically spread out over a decade or so.

Boeing and Airbus declined to comment on any commercial discussions with their customers.

In a statement to Reuters, the airline said it was at the “very early stage” of exploring the market, adding: “Thai Airways’ long-term network and fleet strategies have not yet been concluded ... and no commitments had been made.” REUTERS

