Tesla slashes prices of Model S, Model X in US for second time this year

OAKLAND, California - Tesla slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the United States late Sunday night by US$5,000 (S$6,720) and US$10,000 respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.

The Model S all-wheel drive is now US$89,990, down 5.2 per cent from US$94,990, according to the company’s website. The Model S Plaid is now US$109,990, down 4.3 per cent from US$114,990.

The Model X all-wheel drive is now US$99,990, down 9.1 per cent from US$109,990. The Model X Plaid is now US$109,990, down 8.3 per cent from US$119,990.

Tesla sells its cars direct to consumers and often tweaks its pricing. The latest moves come even though Tesla drastically cut prices in January in a broad bid to boost sales.

At the company’s March 1 investor day, held at Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas, chief executive officer Elon Musk and other leaders emphasized manufacturing efficiency and cost cutting.

“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high,” said Mr Musk. “The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.” BLOOMBERG