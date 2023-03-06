Tesla slashes prices of Model S, Model X in US for second time this year

The latest moves come even though Tesla drastically cut prices in January in a broad bid to boost sales. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
8 min ago

OAKLAND, California - Tesla slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the United States late Sunday night by US$5,000 (S$6,720) and US$10,000 respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.

The Model S all-wheel drive is now US$89,990, down 5.2 per cent from US$94,990, according to the company’s website. The Model S Plaid is now US$109,990, down 4.3 per cent from US$114,990.

The Model X all-wheel drive is now US$99,990, down 9.1 per cent from US$109,990. The Model X Plaid is now US$109,990, down 8.3 per cent from US$119,990.

Tesla sells its cars direct to consumers and often tweaks its pricing. The latest moves come even though Tesla drastically cut prices in January in a broad bid to boost sales.

At the company’s March 1 investor day, held at Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas, chief executive officer Elon Musk and other leaders emphasized manufacturing efficiency and cost cutting.

“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high,” said Mr Musk. “The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.” BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
BYD’s $24.2 billion market rout shows fallout of Tesla price war in China
Tesla raises starting price of Model Y in China after recent discounts

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top