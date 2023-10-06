Tesla slashes prices of Model 3, Models Y cars in US

BENGALURU – Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla on Thursday cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States in a range of 2.65 per cent to 4.23 per cent, according to the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s website.

The company cut the prices for its Model 3 sedan to US$38,990 (S$53,300) from US$40,240, while the price for its Model Y Long Range vehicle was cut to US$48,490 from US$50,490, the website showed.

Tesla also cut prices for its Model Y performance variant to US$52,490 from US$54,490.

Model 3 Long Range’s price went down to US$45,990 from US$47,240, and Model 3 Performance to US$50,990 from $53,240.

The price for the base Model Y, which Tesla reintroduced earlier this week, remained the same at US$43,990.

Prices for the higher-priced Model S and Model X did not change either.

This is the first time that the EV maker has cut prices of any of its models in the United States since early September, when it slashed the prices for its premium Model S and Model X cars. REUTERS