Tesla slashes prices of Model 3, Models Y cars in US

This is the first time that Tesla has cut prices of any of its models in the US since early September. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
28 min ago

BENGALURU – Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla on Thursday cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States in a range of 2.65 per cent to 4.23 per cent, according to the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s website.

The company cut the prices for its Model 3 sedan to US$38,990 (S$53,300) from US$40,240, while the price for its Model Y Long Range vehicle was cut to US$48,490 from US$50,490, the website showed.

Tesla also cut prices for its Model Y performance variant to US$52,490 from US$54,490.

Model 3 Long Range’s price went down to US$45,990 from US$47,240, and Model 3 Performance to US$50,990 from $53,240.

The price for the base Model Y, which Tesla reintroduced earlier this week, remained the same at US$43,990.

Prices for the higher-priced Model S and Model X did not change either.

This is the first time that the EV maker has cut prices of any of its models in the United States since early September, when it slashed the prices for its premium Model S and Model X cars. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Johor gets its first Tesla supercharging station, second in Malaysia after KL
Electric car sales pass crucial tipping point in 24 countries

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top