Tesla readies export of Model Y to Canada from China

SHANGHAI - Tesla has begun producing in Shanghai a version of the Model Y to be sold in Canada in 2023, the first time it will ship cars to North America from China, according to a person with direct knowledge of the plan and a production memo seen by Reuters.

The move would connect Tesla’s biggest and most cost-efficient factory in the world to North America, its largest market. The Model Y is the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s best-selling model globally.

Over the weekend, Tesla posted on its website that it would offer a new, cheaper version of its Model Y in Canada, a rear-wheel drive variant of the sport utility vehicle (SUV) styled crossover priced at C$10,000 (S$9,860) lower than the long-range version of the vehicle available in that market.

Tesla’s website showed that customers in Canada could arrange delivery of the new version of the Model Y between May and July.

The Canadian government’s website was updated on Friday to show that the new version of the Model Y and the more expensive long-range variant, both qualify for incentives of C$5,000 on purchase or a four-year lease.

Tesla Shanghai began production of the Canada-bound version of Model Y earlier in April, the person with knowledge of the development said.

The production memo reviewed by Reuters showed that vehicles had been designed and tested for export to North America, with a target of producing nearly 9,000 this quarter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported in November that Tesla had considered plans for exporting made-in-China vehicles to North America.

After the Reuters report was published, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk, in a Twitter post, had said “False,” without elaborating.

Mr Musk told analysts last week that Tesla’s Shanghai plant had the “lowest cost structure” of any of its factories.

Subsidies

Canada’s transport agency’s EV incentive program mandates that a base model for an SUV has to be under C$60,000 to qualify for the subsidy of up to C$5,000.

Higher cost variants are then also eligible at a price of up to C$70,000.

The introduction of the cheaper Model Y for Canada qualified both it and Tesla’s C$69,900 long-range Model Y for the incentive as at Friday, Transport Canada said on its website.

Tesla’s Shanghai plant uses lithium-iron phosphate batteries for the Model Y version produced there for sale in China and for export to Europe and other markets.