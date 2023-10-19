Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread

SAN FRANCISCO – Tesla on Wednesday joined General Motors and Ford in being cautious about expanding electric vehicle (EV) production capacity, citing economic uncertainties and underscoring fears of a slowdown in demand.
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he was worried that higher borrowing costs would prevent potential customers from buying its vehicles despite substantial price cuts, and that he would wait for clarity on the economy before ramping up its planned factory in Mexico.
“People hesitate to buy a new car if there’s uncertainty in the economy,” Mr Musk said on a post-earnings call where he also talked about “pay cheque to pay cheque” pressures on American workers. “I don’t want to be going into top speed into uncertainty.”
Mr Musk’s comments, which sent Tesla shares down more than 4 per cent in after-market trading, come after warning bells from other automakers and EV start-ups.
GM said on Tuesday it would delay production by a year of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra electric pickup trucks at a plant in Michigan, citing flattening demand for EVs.
Detroit peer Ford said last week it would temporarily cut one of three shifts at a plant that builds its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The automaker in July slowed its EV ramp-up, shifting investment to commercial vehicles and hybrids.
EV start-up Lucid on Tuesday reported a near 30 per cent plunge in third-quarter production and only a marginal increase in deliveries despite big discounts, raising worries about demand for its Air luxury sedan.
Amazon-backed Rivian, which makes electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, also disappointed investors in October when it shied away from raising its full-year production forecast despite stronger-than-expected third-quarter numbers.
“It does highlight that there could be a slowdown in EV (demand) in the near term,” said Mr Tom Narayan, global auto analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “But it has more to do with pricing and affordability than a rejection of EVs.”
Mr Narayan said he expected this to be a “dip” that improves as prices of EVs fall and lower-priced variants are available.
Automakers have billions of dollars in EV-related investments riding on how the next several quarters will play out. Worries about slowing demand have been rising just as companies come to grips with supply chain constraints that wrecked production plans.
Reuters reported in July that the United States market was not growing fast enough to prevent unsold EVs from stacking up at some auto dealerships.
To prevent demand from waning, market leader Tesla, with industry-leading profit margins, has been the first and most aggressive in slashing prices, forcing others to follow suit and squeezing margins.
But Mr Musk said higher financing costs due to rising interest rates meant to fight stubbornly high inflation almost entirely offset the price reductions in some cases, making consumers looking to shift away from petrol-guzzling vehicles wary.
“If interest rates remain high... it’s that much harder for people to buy the car. They simply can’t afford it,” said Mr Musk, adding that he would “accelerate” expansion of the Mexico factory if interest rates come down.
This is not expected in the US until June 2024, based on current market estimates, with recent robust economic data suggesting that the central bank might leave interest rates higher for longer.
Ford Motor, Rivian and GM have reported lacklustre sales of electric pickup trucks after an initial surge in customer interest, suggesting that the market for such vehicles may not be quite as big as industry executives and analysts had once thought.
Mr Musk insisted that demand for the Cybertruck was “off the charts” and that more than one million people had placed orders. But he noted that higher interest rates had led to higher monthly loan payments, reducing consumers’ ability to buy new cars.
“We have to make it at a price that people can afford,” he said.
Tesla could benefit if the United Auto Workers strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis expands to more factories. So far, workers at six plants owned by the three companies have walked off the job. Tesla workers do not belong to a union.
Tesla’s stock price, which fell nearly 5 per cent in regular trading on Wednesday, was down another 3 per cent in extended trading after Mr Musk’s conference call.
“I’m not saying things will be bad,” he said of the economy, “but I’m saying they might be.” REUTERS, NYTIMES