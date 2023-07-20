Tesla price cuts squeeze its industry-leading profits

OAKLAND, California – Tesla’s profitability shrank in the second quarter, showing months of price cuts that the electric vehicle (EV) maker implemented to motivate budget-conscious consumers have taken a toll.

The company led by billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday reported a gross profit margin of 18.2 per cent in the quarter, slightly below the 18.8 per cent that Wall Street estimated and far lower than the 25 per cent margin from a year ago.

Mr Musk has said he is comfortable sacrificing profitability for sales volume, and the strategy is clearly working. The company beat both earnings and revenue expectations in the period and had already announced record vehicle deliveries.

It also said better days are ahead: Tesla is pouring money into ramping up output of battery cells, the new Cybertruck and other large, growth-oriented projects.

“It does make sense to sacrifice margins in favour of making more vehicles because we think in the not-too-distant future, they will have a dramatic valuation increase,” Mr Musk said.

But investors reacted negatively to weaker profits. Additionally, Mr Musk said production in the current quarter “will be a little bit down” as Tesla performs factory upgrades. The stock fell 3.6 per cent at 6.19pm in New York.

Tesla’s second-quarter profit, excluding some items, came in at 91 US cents a share, more than the 81 US cents analysts estimated. Revenue rose 47 per cent to US$24.9 billion (S$33 billion), Tesla said. Analysts had expected the company to generate US$24.5 billion in sales.

The company did not reveal its automotive margin, a closely watched gauge of Tesla’s profitability that was more than 30 per cent at the start of 2022. Analysts pegged the auto margins at 19.2 per cent for the quarter, excluding the impact of regulatory credits.

In January, Tesla chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn said he is targeting a 20 per cent auto margin for the year, excluding regulatory credits. This has been tough to maintain amid a broader slowdown in EV buying and ballooning inventories, and Mr Kirkhorn changed the forecast in April.

Inventory build-up

Adding to Tesla’s challenges is its ever-larger inventory of cars. The company said it now has 16 days worth of inventory globally, up from 15 days in the last quarter and four days a year ago.

This is after months of markdowns, some as large as 30 per cent on best-selling Tesla models, and perks the carmaker has offered, including free charging.

The company said it is still on pace to grow production by about 50 per cent in 2023 from a year ago to roughly 1.8 million cars, even with the third-quarter slowdown that is a result of “summer shutdowns”, according to Mr Musk.

Earlier this year, Mr Musk said Tesla has “a shot” at making two million vehicles.