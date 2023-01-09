Tesla offers discount in Singapore on cars in inventory

SINGAPORE - Tesla has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle (EVs) buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday.

Tesla is offering a discount of US$5,000 (S$6,675) for EV purchasers who trade in an existing internal combustion vehicle and another US$5,000 credit against the cost of the certificate to operate a car in Singapore.

In addition, for qualified buyers who have a place for home installation, Tesla will provide the wall connector for charging, although the consumer has to pay for the cost of installation.

The limited-term discounts in Singapore come just days after Tesla cut prices in China, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

In China, disgruntled Tesla owners swarmed showrooms in China over the weekend to complain about missing out on another round of price cuts.

Posts on Chinese social media showed Tesla owners at different stores and distribution centres voicing their frustration about the cuts, which followed discounts made in October. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

China is a key market for Tesla, and the company enjoyed several perks including tax breaks over the years as it expanded in the country, building its first overseas factory in Shanghai. But it has faced the wrath of Chinese consumers before, including at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2021 when an owner climbed on top of one of its cars to protest about an alleged braking issue.

After shipping a record of more than 100,000 China-made EVs in November, Tesla’s deliveries dropped sharply in December to below 56,000 amid lacklustre demand and as local production was temporarily suspended for equipment upgrades.

Tesla’s latest price cuts knock about 10 per cent off the base price of Model Ys in China and 14 per cent off Model 3s. The moves, which make the locally-built models significantly cheaper than the base price of similar Teslas in places such as the United States, reflect the intense competition in China’s EV market, from Chinese companies like BYD to others including Volkswagen.

Tesla shares fell more than 8 per cent last week, following a 65 per cent dive in 2022. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG