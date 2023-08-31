Tesla faces US probe over vehicle range after Reuters report of exaggeration

NEW YORK - United States federal prosecutors are looking into Tesla performance claims after Reuters reported the electric carmaker exaggerated the potential driving distance of its vehicles, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Reuters reported in July that Tesla cars often fail to achieve their advertised range estimates and projections stated by the cars’ own equipment, citing experts who tested or studied them.

The company wrote algorithms about a decade ago to create “rosy” in-dash driving range estimates, Reuters reported a source as saying, and set up a “Diversion Team” to cancel range-related service appointments.

Tesla deployed the team because its service centres were inundated with appointments from owners who had expected better performance based on the company’s advertised estimates and the projections displayed by the in-dash range meters of the cars themselves, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Tesla faces many probes, including federal auto safety regulators looking at its Autopilot driver assistance product.

The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan also is investigating Tesla’s use of company funds on a secret project described internally as a house for chief executive Elon Musk, the Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mr Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. No dollar figures were disclosed regarding the probe of the house, which the newspaper said was near Austin, Texas.

The Journal reported in July that Tesla board members had investigated whether company resources were misused on the effort.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also opened a civil probe, the Journal reported. An SEC spokesman said the agency does not comment on the existence or non-existence of a possible investigation.

The probes are in their early stages and may not lead to charges, the Journal said.

Prosecutors focused on the house project were seeking information about personal benefits to Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, as well as how much Tesla spent on the project and what it was for, reported the Journal. REUTERS