Tesla cuts prices of Model 3, Model Y vehicles in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Tesla has cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Singapore by between 4.3 per cent and 5 per cent, its website showed on Friday.

It cut prices on the rear-wheel drive version of both Model 3 and Model Y by $4,000, and dual motor all-wheel drive version of the two models by $5,000, the website showed.

The US electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has been cutting prices of its cars in some markets in 2023 including the United States and China to shore up demand, stoking concerns about worsening profitability among investors and analysts.

Last week, Tesla announced its fifth vehicle price reduction in 2023 in the US market, as Washington prepares to introduce tougher standards that will limit EV tax credits.

Tesla in January had offered limited-term discounts to buyers in Singapore who agreed to purchase existing inventory of Model 3 or Model Y, but it did not make a general price cut at the time like it did in Australia, Japan and South Korea. REUTERS