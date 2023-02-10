Tesla, after recent cuts, raises starting price of Model Y in China

Tesla raised the price for the rear-wheel drive version of Model Y by S$391 from S$50,814 previously. PHOTO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI - Tesla Inc has increased the starting price of its Model Y crossovers by 0.8 per cent to 261,900 yuan (S$51,205) in China, after the company’s aggressive price cuts at the beginning of the year ignited demand.

Tesla raised the price for the rear-wheel drive version of Model Y by 2,000 yuan (S$391) from 259,900 yuan (S$50,814) previously, according to the price information listed on the company’s Chinese website on Friday.

The US automaker planned to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand stoked by aggressive price cuts on its best-selling models, Reuters reported previously.

Its market share in China’s battery electric car sector rose to 12.5 per cent in January 2023 from 9 per cent in December 2022, according to a Reuters calculation based on industry data.

Prices for other versions of Model Y and the Model 3 cars are unchanged. REUTERS

