Tencent integrates WeChat with OpenClaw AI agent amid China tech battle

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WeChat users will be able to send and receive commands to interact with the AI agent through the messaging interface.

– Tencent launched a tool on March 22 to integrate its WeChat messaging platform with the OpenClaw agent, deepening its push into artificial intelligence agents that have become a key battleground among China’s technology companies.

The software, called ClawBot, will appear as a contact within WeChat, allowing users of China’s most popular app with more than one billion monthly active users to connect directly with OpenClaw.

Users can send and receive commands to interact with the AI agent through the messaging interface.

The integration comes as OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent that can perform tasks such as transferring files and sending e-mails on users’ behalf, has gained traction in recent weeks.

Users have rushed to install and experiment with agent products, prompting tech firms to explore business opportunities even as authorities warn of security risks.

Tencent’s WeChat integration follows the company’s launch earlier in March of its own AI agent suite, comprising QClaw for individual users, Lighthouse for developers and WorkBuddy for enterprises.

Last week, Chinese tech giant Alibaba launched Wukong, an AI platform for enterprises that coordinates multiple AI agents to handle complex business tasks including document editing and meeting transcription within a single interface.

Chinese web search giant Baidu quickly followed with a series of AI agents built on OpenClaw, spanning desktop software, cloud services, mobile tools and smart home devices. REUTERS