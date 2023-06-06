Tenant’s bankruptcy will not affect operations of S’pore-listed data centre Reits

SINGAPORE – Keppel DC Reit said on Tuesday that Cyxtera, a Florida-based data centre operator which has filed for bankruptcy in the United States, is a tenant at its GV7 Data Centre in London.

But the Singapore-listed pure-play data centre real estate investment trust (Reit) said the GV7 Data Centre accounts for less than 2 per cent of the Reit’s assets under management (AUM) and has “no material impact’ on dividends investors can expect.

Besides GV7, Keppel DC Reit has two other data centres in London.

The Reit also has data centre assets across Europe, in Germany, Ireland, Italy and The Netherlands.

Cyxtera, a data centre operator based in Miami, Florida, filed for bankruptcy in the US on Sunday.

Keppel DC Reit has said that it is capable of managing the data centre in the event that Cyxtera cannot continue doing so, noted Mr Xavier Lee, an equity analyst for Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore.

This should mitigate downside risk on the Reit’s earnings, he added.

Keppel DC Reit’s European assets made up 28.4 per cent of AUM by end-March, with the remainder in the Asia Pacific (Singapore, Australia, China and Malaysia).

On Tuesday, Singapore-listed data centre provider Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) announced that its third-largest tenant filed for bankruptcy in the US on Sunday. The Reit manager did not name the tenant but ST understands that this tenant is also Cyxtera.

The tenant currently occupies space in eight data centres in North America and has only partially fulfilled its rental obligations for May, the manager of MIT said.

The Reit’s manager added that the tenant contributed about 3.2 per cent of monthly gross rental income as at end March.

MIT also said it has a large and well-diversified tenant base of more than 2,300 tenants, with its top 10 tenants accounting for only 29.5 per cent of the portfolio’s monthly gross rental income.

About 54 per cent of MIT’s assets under management is in data centres, while the remainder is in flatted factories, business parks and other industrial buildings.

On Monday, the Singapore-listed Digital Core Reit confirmed that Cyxtera was its second-largest tenant but that its bankruptcy will have minimal impact on earnings.

DBS said in a report that the financial health of Cyxtera had weighed heavily on the unit prices of Keppel DC Reit, MIT and Digital Core Reit. Cyxtera’s financial woes had created an overhang in the unit prices of the three Reits over the past few months, it said.