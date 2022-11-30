Temasek’s FTX write-off will not affect contribution to Singapore’s reserves: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - State investor Temasek’s US$275 million (S$377 million) investment loss in bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX will not impact the stream of income from the reserves available for the Government’s budget, or the net investment returns contribution (NIRC).

This is because the NIRC is tied to the overall expected long-term returns of Singapore’s investment entities and not to individual investments, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was replying to questions in Parliament on Wednesday.

“The FTX loss is disappointing, and is being taken seriously. What is important is that our investment entities take lessons from each failure and success, and continue to take well-judged risks in order to achieve good overall returns in the long term.

“In this way, we can continue to add to our national reserves, and provide a stable income stream to fund government programmes for a long time to come,” said Mr Wong, who is also the Finance Minister.

After writing off the FTX investment, Temasek’s early-stage portfolio as at March 2022 has generated an internal rate of return in the mid-teens over the last decade which is better than industry averages, he said.

Still, what happened with FTX has not only caused a financial loss to Temasek, but also reputational damage, he said.

Temasek and sovereign wealth fund GIC have some investments in the digital asset space, but Mr Wong said they do not have direct exposure to cryptocurrencies.

The government does not prescribe guidelines on the allocation of specific assets or asset classes, be it for cryptocurrencies or other assets, he added.

For Singapore investment entities, the government sets out its risk tolerance limits; monitors for appropriate diversification in asset classes, sectors and geographies; and ensures that downside risks are not excessive.

“Ultimately, the government holds the boards and management teams responsible for formulating investment strategies in accordance with the government’s overall risk tolerance,” the minister said.