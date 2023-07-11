Temasek makes $7 billion loss as 1-year shareholder return turns negative

SINGAPORE – High inflation, geopolitical risks and slowing economic growth depressed financial markets globally, resulting in a fall in the value of Temasek’s investment portfolio and a negative one-year return for shareholders.

Including write-downs, Temasek posted a $7.3 billion net loss for the 2023 financial year ended March 31, its first time in the red since a $6.7 billion loss in 2016 and a reversal from an $11 billion net profit a year ago.

Among the world’s top state investors, Temasek said in its annual review on Tuesday that the value of its net portfolio dropped to $382 billion in financial year 2023 from a record $403 billion the previous year. The portfolio was valued at $381 billion as at end-March 2021.

Its one-year total shareholder return (TSR) fell to minus 5.07 per cent from plus 5.81 per cent a year earlier, as high interest rates eroded the value of global direct investments, particularly those in technology, healthcare and payments, it said.

In November, Temasek said it would write down its US$275 million (S$369 million) investment in failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which would represent about 0.1 per cent of its financial year 2023 portfolio.

Temasek’s investments benefit Singaporeans through its Net Investment Return Contribution (NIRC) to the annual Budget.

Under the NIRC framework, the Government can spend up to half of the long-term expected investment returns generated by Temasek, sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – the three entities tasked to invest Singapore’s reserves.

MAS last week posted a record $30.8 billion loss after it tightened its Singapore dollar policy to bring down inflation.

Explaining why its overall portfolio has shrunk and one-year TSR turned negative, Temasek said: “In the past year, we have encountered persistent inflation despite multiple rate hikes by central banks.”

In addition, intensifying geopolitical tensions on several fronts, such as United States-China tensions and the Russia-Ukraine war, amid rising nationalism and protectionism, have led to a marked shift from globalisation that has been the mainstay of global growth for the past 20 years.

“The confluence of these events, not seen in decades, has raised the cost of capital and weighed on capital flows,” said Temasek.

The state investor has seen much better years in the past. It delivered a one-year return of 24.53 per cent in financial year 2021, which was the highest since 2010 when it hit 43 per cent.

Still, Temasek’s overall portfolio performance sustained its recovery from the lows during Covid-19. Its three-year TSR came in at 8 per cent, while the TSR since inception in 1974 remained robust at 14 per cent.

Ten-year returns stood at 6 per cent versus 7 per cent in financial year 2022, while 20-year returns were at 9 per cent against 8 per cent in the previous year.

Temasek also slowed its investment pace amid global uncertainties. It invested $31 billion and divested $27 billion in the 2023 financial year, resulting in a net investment of $4 billion. In financial year 2022, Temasek made a decade-high $61 billion worth of investments and $37 billion of divestments.

Over the decade, it has invested $326 billion and divested $248 billion.

Temasek achieved a dividend income of $11 billion in financial year 2023, up from $9 billion in the previous year, thanks to prudent management of leverage, liquidity and balance sheet in times of stress.