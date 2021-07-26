Temasek launches three-tranche offering of 10, 20 and 40-year US dollar bonds

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Temasek announced it intends to launch a three-tranche offering of US dollar (USD) 10-year, 20-year and 40-year bonds, through its wholly owned subsidiary Temasek Financial I (TFin-I), the group said in a bourse filing on Monday (July 26).

The offering, comprising the 10-year T2031-USD, 20-year T2041-USD and 40-year T2061-USD Temasek bonds, is under TFin-I's US$25 billion (S$34 billion) guaranteed global medium-term note programme, and will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Singapore investment firm, the group said.

Net proceeds from the issuance will be provided to Temasek and its investment holding companies to fund their ordinary course of business, the group said.

Temasek has been assigned an overall corporate credit rating of Aaa by Moody's Investors Service and AAA by S&P Global Ratings.

An application will be made for the listing and quotation of the three new bonds on the Singapore Exchange, the investment firm added.