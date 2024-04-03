Temasek Holdings appoints two new board members

SINGAPORE - Singapore investment firm Temasek Holdings has appointed two new directors.

The appointees are former PSA International group chief executive Tan Chong Meng and Mr Geoffrey Wong, former head of emerging markets and Asia-Pacific equities at UBS Global Asset Management.

Mr Tan joined the Temasek board on April 1 while Mr Wong joins on May 10. Their appointments will increase the board to 13 members.

Before he joined PSA, Mr Tan led global businesses in the Royal Dutch Shell Group and had an earlier stint with the Ministry of National Development. He is also chairman of Jurong Town Corporation and deputy chairman at National University Health System.

Mr Tan was appointed co-chair of the Emerging Stronger Taskforce, a Government committee set up in 2020 to guide Singapore’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Wong was trained in computer science and electrical engineering and has had a long career in investment management. He had overall responsibility at UBS for all emerging markets, its Asian, Japanese and Australian equity teams, strategies and research.