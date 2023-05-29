Temasek caps exposure to early-stage companies at 6%

Temasek caps the exposure to early-stage companies at 6 per cent of its total portfolio, which stood at $403 billion as at March 31, 2022. With an estimated $24 billion pot available, these stakes can serve an important function for the Singapore investment firm.

They can also generate attractive returns for Temasek. At the last count, returns for its early-stage investments are slightly above the industry average for venture capital funds.

Getting involved at an early stage allows Temasek to keep abreast of the latest technologies and innovations. Chief investment officer Rohit Sipahimalani said: “As an investor-owner seeking sustainable returns over the long term, we want to know not just the road ahead, but potentially what is around the corner. This is why we are focused on trends and in technology and innovation.”

This allows Temasek to develop market intelligence and insights to better understand the implications for its existing portfolio. At the same time, it can start to build positions in new winners to be a part of the portfolio.

Underlying this is the overall aim of building a portfolio that is resilient to market and economic cycles and different geopolitical environments, said chief financial officer Png Chin Yee.

Generating attractive returns

Investing in early-stage companies is one way of generating attractive returns. Take e-commerce giant Alibaba, which was one of the early winners for Temasek. In 2010, Temasek made a small investment in Alibaba, which was then mainly in the B2B (business-to-business) space. However, its retail business arm Taobao was showing signs of outperforming. Subsequently, Temasek pumped in significant sums. In 2014, when Alibaba went public, the return achieved was six times the investment cost.

In the world of investing, making the initial investment is an important step towards being offered an opportunity to invest further. It also allows Temasek to understand the business better and to see if it wants to scale up the investment. Ms Png added: “It is by identifying the winners early on, and therefore ‘doubling down’ or committing more money with these companies, that gives the large payoff.”

Spin-off gains to portfolio companies

But there is also a wider imperative. Introducing the disruptive technologies from these early-stage investments can drive revenue or improve cost efficiencies at Temasek’s existing portfolio companies.

One example is Adyen, a global integrated payments platform provider. Adyen has been working with Singapore Airlines to facilitate a frictionless payment experience for customers when they book air tickets online or in-app.

Temasek also founded Istari, which works with companies to build sustainable cyber resilience in the long term.

Another Temasek investment is in BioNTech, the company that developed a Covid-19 vaccine. It is setting up an mRNA manufacturing facility here in Singapore, its first in the region.

Temasek has also invested in bio-based chemicals manufacturer Solugen, which plans to expand its research and development and production facilities in the region to meet demand in the areas of clean water and agriculture.

Mr Sipahimalani noted: “This is how we add value to not only our portfolio companies, but also the broader Singapore ecosystem. Having an active dialogue with these companies gives us access to their people and technologies.”

Another investment is in Verily, a Google spin-off that uses artificial intelligence and data science in the area of life sciences. Verily has set up a regional headquarters here and has been roped in by the National Environment Agency to tackle dengue.