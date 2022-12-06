Temasek-backed crypto group Amber says ‘business as usual’ amid staff cuts

SINGAPORE - Temasek-backed digital asset trading platform Amber Group says it is “business as usual”, even as it reportedly moves to cut headcount while raising funds amid the fallout of crypto exchange FTX.

The Singapore-based crypto group declared in a series of tweets on Tuesday that operations at the group and its platform WhaleFin “are business as usual”. Its managing partner Annabelle Huang tweeted that withdrawals are “open as usual”.

“Weathering through market cycles, we have to constantly adjust and pivot our business strategies, product offerings, and, as a result, internal teams and functions”, it said, in an apparent reference to reports about its downsizing in China.

Hours before Amber’s tweets, crypto media outlet TechFlowPost said on Twitter that about 100 former employees let go by Amber in November did not get any compensation, and that its offices in China were emptied on Monday with the office management uncontactable.

In a separate tweet by Wu Blockchain, Hong Kong-based Chinese reporter Colin Wu said the group had axed “hundreds of people again in December, and asked Chinese employees to work from home and clear their offices, according to former employees”.

The tweet said the latest layoffs came on the back of the September round when Amber cut “30 to 40 per cent”.

Bloomberg reported in September that the group had cut as much as 10 per cent of its staff.

During last year’s crypto bull run, the company grew rapidly to around 900 employees, from a team of 200 to 300.

On its LinkedIn page, Amber said it was founded in 2015, has at least 1,000 staff and global offices including in Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Geneva and London.

The group was set up by five former Morgan Stanley traders and has seen its valuation triple since mid-2021.

The job cuts come as Amber looks to raise a little over US$100 million in fresh funding at a US$3 billion valuation. It was reported in May this year to be seeking funds at a US$10 billion valuation.

Amber counts Singapore state investor Temasek, Sequoia China, Pantera Capital and Tiger Global Management as backers.