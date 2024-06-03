Temasek-SGX joint venture Marketnode to roll out funds ecosystem as early as June

SINGAPORE – A digital assets joint venture founded by Singapore investment company Temasek and bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) could roll out to businesses its funds settlement infrastructure built on blockchain technology as soon as the second half of June.

Digital markets infrastructure operator Marketnode says it took about 12 months, instead of the typical three to five years, to build a commercially viable funds settlement platform called Fundnode.

In its pilot phase, the firm tested the platform for funds transaction management, processing and record-keeping.

At the upcoming launch, Fundnode will be operationally ready and have a network of partners, which then creates an ecosystem.

Marketnode president Rehan Ahmed told The Straits Times in an interview: “We don’t just want to take the machine live and then see that there are no transactions happening. We want to be in a position where we announce to the market that we’re not just live, we’re also doing a certain amount of flow (transactions) on the platform on a daily basis.”

Fundnode’s network comprises fund managers, which create the products, and distributors, such as wealth managers, private banks and financial advisory firms, which purchase or sell those funds on behalf of clients.

“We are quite close to making our funds platform live over the next month or so. This is actually a true niche national market infrastructure,” noted Mr Ahmed.

He said he hopes to announce later this year more strategic partners – financial institutions and infrastructure players – for the network.

The commercial launch of Fundnode comes almost two years since Marketnode first announced plans to set up a funds settlement platform in association with the Singapore Funds Industry Group.

Fundnode is one of two products developed by Marketnode, which was founded in 2021. The other product is Gateway, a one-stop issuance, tokenisation and asset-servicing platform.

“We think that there is enough white space in capital markets and asset management, especially given that Singapore in Asia is a big wealth hub and more players are playing,” Mr Ahmed said.

For Gateway, the firm is focused on taking programmable on-ledger assets live either in the last quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025, he said.

The first native digital asset that Marketnode hopes to roll out on Gateway will be structured notes.