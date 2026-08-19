Tech leads losses as Asian stocks track Wall Street sell-off

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Firms heavily invested in AI and chips on Wall Street were sharply lower.

HONG KONG – Technology stocks were back in the crosshairs of investors on Aug 19 , taking another heavy blow from a spike in bond yields, rising oil prices, persistent inflation and dimming hopes for a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The sell-off tracked losses on Wall Street, where firms heavily invested in AI and chips were sharply lower, staunching a recent recovery in the sector in recent weeks following a crushing July.

With the crisis in the Middle East showing few signs of ending – US and Iranian officials have dug in and appear prepared for an extended stand-off – crude prices are pushing back higher as traders factor in the crucial strait staying closed.

That has stoked inflation expectations and sent US government debt costs soaring.

The yield on a 30-year US Treasury on Aug 18 hit its highest level since June 2007, before the global financial crisis, while 10-year yields are higher than before the first US-Israel strikes on Iran in late February.

Higher government borrowing and a flood of corporate issuance has added to the upward pressure.

National Australia Bank’s Rodrigo Catril said: “AI-linked stocks that have increased their borrowing levels are now seemingly showing a greater deal of sensitivity to the move up in higher longer-dated yields.”

US tech and chip giants including Nvidia, Intel, Micron, and Broadcom took a battering, dragging the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower.

And in Asia, Seoul’s Kospi, the poster child of the AI tech rally, lost more than 5 per cent as chip titans SK Hynix and Samsung were clobbered at least 7 per cent .

Tokyo shed more than 2 per cent, with Kioxia off around 10 per cent and investment giant SoftBank faring little better.

Shanghai, Taipei and Manila were all down more than 1 per cent, while there were also losses in Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and Jakarta.

“Higher yields will increase borrowing costs for hyperscalers, raising questions about the outlook for capital spending and the potential impact on AI infrastructure companies,” said Kazunori Tatebe of Daiwa Asset Management.

Both main crude contracts rose more than one percent, with Brent hovering around US$92 a barrel, as the chances of any Middle East deal thin after Trump said he would not extend a 60-day truce.

The US President’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner this week flagged “very positive and active conversations”.

But Trump wrote on his Truth Social network: “There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect.”

Analysts warned the prospect of a prolonged spike in crude was troubling traders.

“With oil rising towards US$90 a barrel, investors are increasingly concerned about the possibility of a more prolonged inflation shock,” said Fiona Cincotta, analyst at Forex.com.

With the Fed coming under pressure to hike interest rates to combat inflation, which has held about the bank’s 2 per cent target for five years.

They pointed to the gathering of central bankers and finance heads in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in August as a key event where Fed chief Kevin Warsh’s speech will be pored over for an idea about its plans.

Minutes from the bank’s most recent policy meeting are due out later on Aug 19 and could give an idea about decision-makers’ thinking. AFP