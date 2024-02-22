Talks to sell Foodpanda have failed, says owner Delivery Hero

Deliver Hero was trying to sell the Foodpanda business in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and other South-east Asian countries. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 08:28 AM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 08:28 AM

SAN FRANCISCO - German food delivery group Delivery Hero said negotiations had failed regarding a potential sale of its Foodpanda business in some markets in South-east Asia.

The company had confirmed on Feb 2 that talks were continuing to sell the business in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and other countries. Those discussions have ended, Delivery Hero said on Feb 21 in a statement.

“The negotiations for the aforementioned potential sale terminated as the parties could not reach final agreement on the deal terms,” the company said.

Business in Asia, Delivery Hero’s largest market, has stagnated since pandemic-era lockdowns eased. In September, the company said it was in talks to sell the Foodpanda brand in some countries in Asia. It didn’t name the potential buyers. BLOOMBERG

