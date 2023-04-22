Taiwan's Apple supplier Quanta plans Vietnam factory

Apple supplier Quanta signed an agreement with the authorities of Nam Dinh province to construct the facility at an industrial park there.
HANOI - Apple supplier Quanta Computer plans to set up a factory in northern Vietnam, said the Vietnamese government.

The company, a MacBook contract manufacturer, on Friday signed an agreement with the authorities of Nam Dinh province, 90km south of Hanoi, to construct the facility at an industrial park there, the government said in a statement late on Friday.

The facility, which would be Quanta’s 9th factory globally, would initially cover an area of 22.5ha, the statement said, without giving its capacity nor a time frame for the construction.

Local media said on Saturday Quanta would invest US$120 (S$160) million in the factory. REUTERS

