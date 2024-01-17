Taiwan’s presidential choice suggests economic policies to continue, good for tech stocks

SINGAPORE – Taiwan’s tensions with China will persist but key economic policies will continue with little change in the light of its ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) securing a third presidential term, noted economists and equity analysts.

Taiwan elected vice-president Lai Ching-te of the independence-leaning DPP as president on Jan 13.

Mr Goohoon Kwon, a senior Asian economist at Goldman Sachs, said: “We expect no major changes in economic and cross-strait policy under the Lai administration.”

Political tensions with China could persist under the new administration, but the economic impact on Taiwan could be limited given that trade between the mainland and Taiwan is already at a multi-year low, he added.

Goldman Sachs expects technology and artificial intelligence themes to drive market returns in Taiwan in 2024.

Mr Lai’s major policy proposals are aligned closely with those of outgoing president Tsai Ing-wen, said DBS Bank senior economist Ma Tieying.

These focus on innovative economic models, a shift from the traditional original equipment manufacturing model to developing cutting-edge industries and an ambitious transition to fully replace nuclear power with renewable energy by 2026.

Efforts are also being made to diversify Taiwan’s trade and investment away from mainland China. These include the push to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and to strengthen ties with South-east Asia through a “New Southbound Policy”.

The newly elected president’s commitment to further bolster Taiwan’s semiconductor industry holds promise for major Taiwanese chip developers, particularly those specialising in artificial intelligence, noted Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, gained 0.68 per cent on Jan 15, the first trading day after the presidential election, while United Microelectronics, the second-largest chipmaker in Taiwan, climbed 0.39 per cent.

Mr Terence Cheng, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, said the election “overhang” has been lifted, and he expects the Taiwan stock market to show resilience in 2024, with earnings driven by a recovery in external demand.

Mr Cheng said geopolitical risks would continue to be a factor in foreign investors’ assessment of Taiwan.

Leading European asset manager Amundi warned that there would likely be growing risk perceptions in the run-up to Mr Lai’s inauguration on May 20.

Economists noted that while Mr Lai has won the presidential election, the DPP lost the parliamentary majority, taking 51 out of a total of 113 seats, resulting in a divided government for the first time since 2004.

“With a hung Parliament, the DPP may face more difficulty with its proposed legislations and budgets,” said Ms Ho Woei Chen, an economist at UOB. She expects the DPP to take a more middle-ground approach on key issues, including its China policy.