T-bill yields could stay above 3% and remain an investment option for cash and CPF funds: Analysts

SINGAPORE – There is plenty of uncertainty around interest rates at the moment but the yields on Singapore Treasury Bills (T-bills) are still holding up pretty well.

The auction of one-year T-bills on April 18 produced a cut-off yield of 3.58 per cent after falling to 3.45 per cent in the previous auction on January 25.

The cut-off yield on six-month T-bills dipped from 3.8 per cent to 3.75 per cent at the April 11 auction.

Market watchers expect T-bill yields to hover around 3.5 per cent to 3.8 per cent, given that the United States Federal Reserve signalled on April 16 that it will wait longer than previously anticipated to cut rates.

Yields above 3.5 per cent make T-bills a good option for investors to park their money while weighing other investment alternatives.

Remarks from US Fed chairman Jerome Powell on April 16 reflect a shift from December, when he had indicated the rates were to be eased.

The change comes as the US economy continues to add jobs while retail sales remain strong and inflation shows few signs of slowing.

Mr Wong Di Ming, research analyst in the bond research team at Bondsupermart, said tensions in the Middle East have pushed up oil prices, which have helped keep inflation high.

“Energy prices are a key component of inflation, so potential upside risks to inflation remain present,” he added.

The markets have already adjusted and are now pricing in two to three interest rate cuts this year, from the six cuts expected earlier in the year, Mr Wong said.

Yields on Singapore T-bills have also been supported by demand as investors switch out of fixed deposits, which have rates below 3 per cent, added Mr Winson Phoon, head of fixed income research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.

Mr Phoon expects yields on six-month T-bills to stay at around 3.65 per cent to 3.85 per cent while one-year T-bills will be around 3.5 per cent.

Mr Wong from Bondsupermart is sticking to his forecast for the six-month T-bills to range between 3.7 per cent and 3.9 per cent this year.

He noted that one-year T-bills are slower to reflect changes in interest rate expectations as the auction occurs only every three months, compared with once a fortnight for six-month T-bills.

The six-month T-bill is off the peak of 4.4 per cent it hit in December 2022, while the one-year T-bill is down from the 3.87 per cent high it reached in January 2023.