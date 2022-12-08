T-bill auction offers yield of 4.4%, up on the previous high of 4.19% in Oct

SINGAPORE – The interest rate for the latest auction of Treasury Bills (T-bills) is at a 30-year high but demand for the Government-backed product appears to be waning amid better deals on offer at the banks.

The auction on Thursday has a yield of 4.4 per cent – up on the previous high of 4.19 per cent for the auction on Oct 27 and inching towards the record levels seen in the 1990s.

Yields hit 5.5 per cent in an auction in September 1990 and 5.52 per cent in one held a week later.

Thursday’s auction offered $4.6 billion worth of T-bills to retail investors – the same amount as the October issue.

But there were only $9.3 billion in applications this time, down 14.7 per cent from the $10.9 billion in October.

That made a ratio of 2.03, meaning the dollar amount of T-bills applications was 2.03 times the amount being sold – down on the 2.38 ratio in the October auction.

Lab technician Dallas Goh, 31, did not bid this time, noting that he can get higher interest of 5 per cent a year in a UOB One savings account.

Fixed deposits have also become more attractive to retail investors.

UOB is offering between 3.55 and 3.95 per cent a year for deposits of six-, 10- and 12-month tenures, and OCBC Bank is giving rates of 3.4 per cent to 3.9 per cent for deposits of 12 months.

Housewife Michelle Goh, 55, is an investor still keen on T-bills. She applied for $10,000 of six-month T-bills after her fixed deposit expired and received the full amount on Thursday.

Madam Goh will also get a refund of $219.40, which is the interest she would earn for keeping her money in the T-bills.

The $219.40 works out to an annual interest rate of 4.4 per cent as T-bills are sold at a discount to face value.

When her T-bills mature in six months – June 13 next year – Madam Goh will get back the $10,000.