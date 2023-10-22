In Good Company

‘Switzerland of technology’ eyes a future in ‘sovereign’ cloud, private AI

But first, it needs Beijing’s nod for its $83.7 billion merger with semiconductor maker Broadcom

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Mr Rangarajan "Raghu" Raghuram has been chief executive of VMware since June 2021. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
40 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

These are tense days at Palo Alto-based VMware as geopolitical headwinds swirl across the Pacific between the United States and China. 

Shares of the virtualisation software firm, which had soared this past year, fell back some 16 per cent last week on worries that Chinese regulators, angered by America’s toughened rules on semiconductor shipments to China, will decline, or damagingly delay, approval for its US$61 billion (S$83.7 billion) merger with Broadcom, a maker of semiconductors. The Financial Times, citing industry sources, said Beijing may extend the review process indefinitely until both sides give up the deal.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top