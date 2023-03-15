SVB, Silvergate and why crypto still needs banks

NEW YORK – Crypto’s most ardent supporters present it as the future alternative to regular money. What they sometimes fail to mention is that, for now, most digital currencies still rely on old-fashioned banks for their existence.

The need for “on and off ramps” for converting crypto into traditional currencies and back, and the risks this creates, were on display in March when two crypto-friendly US banks collapsed. And a major stablecoin briefly lost its peg to the US dollar after its reserves were stuck at a failed bank.

The collapses make it harder for investors to funnel cash into digital assets, and raise a question: Is mainstream banking’s brief affair with unconventional finance already over?

1. What are “on-ramps” and “off-ramps”?

An on-ramp is somewhere you can exchange regular currencies such as US dollars or euros for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ether. Off-ramps let you swap crypto assets for traditional money. This mostly happens on crypto exchanges such as Coinbase and Kraken as they can accept money through bank transfers or credit card payments.

It’s possible to trade crypto tokens “peer to peer,” without using a regular bank, but as very few products or services can be bought with digital currency, investors usually need to off-ramp before the proceeds can be spent.

2. Where do banks come in?

Crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, Gemini and Kraken have been able to function as gateways between real and digital money because of their partnerships with banks such as Silvergate Capital Corp. and Signature Bank. The exchanges relied on services like the Silvergate Exchange Network and Signature’s Signet to allow crypto clients to make real-time payments in dollars at any time, seven days a week, matching crypto’s own 24/7 trading hours.

3. Why did those banks collapse?

A confluence of misfortunes felled Silvergate, Signature Bank and another tech-focused lender, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), not least the end of rock-bottom interest rates. Crypto volatility also played a part: