SINGAPORE - A supertanker has run aground in Indonesian waters just off Singapore and close to a key natural gas pipeline that supplies gas to the Republic, industry reports said.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that the Djibouti-flagged tanker Young Yong had grounded off Takong Kecil in the Riau Islands in the Singapore Strait at around 8.20pm on Oct 26. The grounded tanker is not impeding traffic in either the Singapore or Malacca Strait.