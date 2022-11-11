Supertanker grounded in Indonesian waters close to critical gas pipeline salvaged

SINGAPORE – An ageing supertanker that ran aground in Indonesian waters in late October has been successfully refloated, according to the Indonesian National Shipowners’ Association (INSA).

The association, a member of the Asia Shipowners’ Association (ASA), told The Straits Times: “One of our AHTS (anchor handling tug supply) vessels is involved in the salvage activities.”

It added in an e-mail reply on Thursday: “The latest update from our vessel is that this evening, the tanker has been refloated and towed out of the grounding location.”

The supertanker Young Yong had run aground off Takong Kecil in the Riau Islands in the Singapore Strait at around 8.20pm on Oct 26, close to a critical natural gas pipeline supplying Singapore.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore had previously said that the grounded tanker was not impeding traffic in either the Singapore or Malacca Strait.

In response to queries, the Energy Market Authority said last week that the grounded vessel was in the vicinity of subsea pipelines that carry natural gas to Singapore for power generation and industrial use. It added that the pipelines were rock-armoured for additional protection.

“Thus far, gas supply and pressure from these pipelines remain normal,” it said in its response to ST.