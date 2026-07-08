Supermarket and minimart chain Hao Mart faces fifth High Court lawsuit
- Hao Mart faces its fifth High Court lawsuit, this time from Bio Organicare Scalp over a landlord-tenant dispute, with a case conference set for July 16.
- The chain is involved in multiple lawsuits including disputes with OG, Belovie and PropNex Realty, reflecting ongoing legal conflicts.
- Hao Mart's financial situation is worsening, with a $49.6 million loss in FY2025 and only seven outlets operating despite 20 listed on its website.
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SINGAPORE – Supermarket and minimart chain Hao Mart is facing a fifth High Court lawsuit, with hair and scalp care company Bio Organicare Scalp suing the retailer in what court records describe as a landlord-tenant dispute.
The matter has been fixed for a case conference on July 16. Department store operator OG has been named as a third party in the proceedings, according to the court hearing list. The hearing list does not state why OG is involved.
Details of Bio Organicare Scalp’s claim have not been made public. According to Bio Organicare Scalp’s Instagram posts from Jan 11 to Dec 31, 2025, the company listed its Taste Orchard branch as one of its four outlets.
From Jan 1, 2026, however, the address was removed and replaced with a note saying that its Orchard branch was relocating in the first quarter of 2026. More recent posts show that the company has since relocated the outlet to Plaza Singapura.
The other four lawsuits comprise OG’s lawsuit against Hao Mart over the Taste Orchard lease; a lawsuit by Hao Mart, its founder Tan Kim Yong and his wife against OG and one of its lawyers; beauty salon operator Belovie’s lawsuit against Hao Mart over an alleged breach of contract; and Hao Mart’s lawsuit against PropNex Realty and one of its agents over the leasing of the Taste Orchard premises.
Hao Mart has also been grappling with widening losses and a shrinking store network. The home-grown chain recorded a loss of $49.6 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. This amount is up from $32.8 million in the preceding year and $23.2 million in the year before.
Checks by The Straits Times showed that only seven of Hao Mart’s outlets were in operation as at March 30. However, there are still 20 store locations listed on its official website as at July 8.
According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s records retrieved by ST on July 8, Bio Organicare Scalp was incorporated in October 2018 and its primary business activity was listed as hairdressing salons/shops.
Hao Mart is represented in the latest proceedings by Vita Law, while Bio Organicare Scalp is represented by Nine Yards Chambers. OG, the third party in this case, is represented by Dentons Rodyk & Davidson, according to the court hearing list.
ST has contacted Nine Yards Chambers for further information.