Supermarket and minimart chain Hao Mart faces fifth High Court lawsuit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Supermarket and minimart chain Hao Mart is facing a fifth High Court lawsuit, with hair and scalp care company Bio Organicare Scalp suing the retailer in what court records describe as a landlord-t enant dispute.

The matter has been fixed for a case conference on July 16. Department store operator OG has been named as a third party in the proceedings, according to the court hearing list. The hearing list does not state why OG is involved.

Details of Bio Organicare Scalp’s claim have not been made public. According to Bio Organicare Scalp’s Instagram posts from Jan 11 to Dec 31 , 2025, the company listed its Taste Orchard branch as one of its four outlets.

From Jan 1, 2026 , however, the address was removed and replaced with a note saying that its Orchard branch was relocating in the first quarter of 2026. More recent posts show that the company has since relocated the outlet to Plaza Singapura.

The other four lawsuits comprise OG’s lawsuit against Hao Mart ov er the Tast e Orchard lease; a lawsuit by Hao Mart, its founder Tan Kim Yong and his wife against OG and one of its lawyers ; beauty salon operator Belovie ’s lawsuit agai nst Hao Mart over an alleged breach of contract; and Hao Mart’s lawsuit aga inst PropNex Realty and one of its agents over the leasing of the Taste Orchard premises.

Hao Mart has also been grappling with widening losses and a shrinking store network. The home-grown chain recorded a loss of $49.6 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. This amount is up from $32.8 million in the preceding year and $23.2 million in the year before.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that onl y seven of Hao Mart’s outl ets were in operation as at March 30. However, there are still 20 store locations listed on its official website as at July 8.

According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s records retrieved by ST on July 8, Bio Organicare Scalp was incorporated in October 2018 and its primary business activity was listed as ha irdressing s alons/shops.

Hao Mart is represented in the latest proceedings b y Vita Law , while Bio Organicare Scalp is represented by Nine Yar ds Cham bers. OG, the third party in this case, is represented by Dento ns Rodyk & Davidson, according to the court hearing list.

ST has contacted Nine Yards Chambers for further information.