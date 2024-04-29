Suntec City to join Marina Bay district cooling network by 2027

SINGAPORE - Suntec City will be the latest development to be linked to utilities firm SP Group’s massive underground district cooling system at Marina Bay, expanding what is already the world’s largest such network, SP Group and Suntec City said on April 29.

Under the agreement, SP will take charge of operating Suntec City’s cooling system, which will be interconnected with the Marina Bay district cooling network via neighbouring developments by 2027.

Suntec City’s cooling system is made up of a single central chiller plant with an installed capacity of about 20,000 refrigerant tonnes (RT), providing cooling services across its five office towers, retail mall and convention centre, covering a total net lettable area of more than 3.4 million sq ft.

Including Suntec City, this will bring the total current cooling capacity in operation and secured by SP through its district cooling networks in Singapore to 203,000 RTs – making it the biggest provider of district cooling solutions in Singapore.

A district cooling network supplies the cooling needs of buildings using centralised chiller plants, doing away with the need for members of the network to purchase their own plants. By sharing the load of cooling and optimising energy consumption, members lower carbon emissions and save costs.

The expansion of the Suntec City chiller plant into the Marina Bay district cooling network will enable energy-efficient cooling to be delivered to more developments in the area, including Marina Centre and Bugis, said SP Group and Suntec City.

It is unclear how many developments are currently served by the network. The Straits Times has contacted SP for more information.

In 2022, ST reported that the network will serve 28 developments, including the upcoming IOI Central Boulevard Towers, Marina Bay Sands integrated resort expansion and NS Square at the Marina Bay floating platform, which is targeted for completion by 2027.

This will help the Central Business District to reduce its carbon emissions by 19,439 tonnes annually – equivalent to removing 17,672 cars from the roads.

In 2023, four more developments joined the network – Marina View, Clifford Centre, OUE Bayfront and The Fullerton Heritage, which comprises Fullerton Bay Hotel, Clifford Pier and Customs House. This will bring total annual reduction of carbon emissions to 25,000 tonnes for the district – equivalent to taking 22,700 cars off the roads.

Leveraging SP’s district cooling technology will enable Suntec City to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 10,400 tonnes over a 30-year operating period, akin to removing more than 315 cars from the roads annually, said SP Group and Suntec City.

Under the agreement, SP will oversee maintenance and future cooling equipment replacement. This encompasses the prompt replacement of ageing electrical systems and a gradual transition to energy-efficient and eco-friendly chillers, all while accommodating any expansionary cooling requirements from Suntec City.

Mr Ivan Koh, chief executive of APM Property Management, the managing agent for Suntec City, said the partnership with SP Group is “a significant stride in our sustainable energy solutions, and... (a move) towards reducing carbon emission for a greener built environment in Singapore”.

Mr S. Harsha, SP Group’s managing director of sustainable energy solutions (Singapore), said: “As Singapore accelerates towards its net-zero goals, sustainable energy innovations and solutions such as district cooling networks will be crucial to support urban and economic growth in a sustainable manner.”