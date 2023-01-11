Sun Cable enters administration: Firm has mega project to supply solar power to S’pore from Australia

SINGAPORE - The company working on a A$30 billion (S$28 billion) project to supply solar power from northern Australia to Darwin and Singapore has collapsed, despite backing from billionaire investors.

Singapore-based Sun Cable said on Wednesday it will enter voluntary administration, and appointed administrators to oversee the steps forward.

This will likely involve a process to seek expressions of interest for either a recapitalisation or sale of the business, the company said.

Hinting at disagreement among its key shareholders, Sun Cable said: “Whilst funding proposals were provided, consensus on the future direction and funding structure of the company could not be achieved.”

Sun Cable in 2019 had embarked on the world’s largest solar generation and transmission project involving building a giant solar farm in Australia’s Northern Territory and providing clean energy to Darwin, and to Singapore through a 4,200km subsea cable.

The project would supply a fifth of Singapore’s power needs, helping to ease its dependence on imported liquefied natural gas, according to Sun Cable’s website at the time.

Sun Cable had aimed to begin construction on the Australia-Asia PowerLink project next year and start supplying 800 megawatts of electricity capacity to Darwin in 2027, and to extend supply to Singapore by 2029, the Renew Economy website said on Wednesday.

The fate of the project is now up in the air.

Three executives from FTI Consulting have been appointed voluntary administrators, which for Sun Cable said would help “unlock a path forward for the company to access additional capital for continued development” of the Australia-Asia PowerLink project.

Sun Cable chairman and software billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes was quoted as saying by the Australian Financial Review that he was still confident the project would play a role in providing low-carbon energy and signalled he was continuing to support the venture.