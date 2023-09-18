Study by Income and SMU identifies vulnerabilities in some aspects of society

SINGAPORE – There have been no end of challenges thrown at Singaporeans lately, from the pandemic to high interest rates and soaring inflation, but it’s also clear that many people have displayed a high level of resilience in the face of it all.

Resilience can mean different things to different folks, but a workable definition is the ability to meet a difficult situation and bounce back better.

Global management consulting McKinsey adds that it also refers to the ability to actually thrive in difficult times, while Singapore Management University (SMU) terms “the ability to roll with the punches”.

Whatever the definition, resilience – especially of the financial kind – has been a much-needed factor of late and will be even more crucial in the years ahead, notes Ms Shannen Fong, vice-president and head of strategic communications and sustainability at Income Insurance.

Ms Fong says that as Singapore confronts a more volatile and uncertain future, it is important to build resilience, so people can learn to cope better in times of uncertainty.

The post-pandemic era has thrown up a range of challenges that have been severely testing our reserves of resiliency.

Inflation is pushing up the cost of living and eroding the purchasing power of money while there are fears of a global economic downturn or even worse a recession, with the inevitable job losses.

It was timely then for SMU’s Centre for Research on Successful Ageing (Rosa) and Income Insurance to undertake a study earlier this month that aimed to find out just how resilient Singaporeans actually are.

It examined 2,021 Singaporeans between the ages of 26 and 78 and found that most were generally resilient mentally, physically, socially and financially.

But some vulnerabilities were also identified.

Unemployed and lower-educated Singaporeans were the least resilient across all four domains – mental, physical, social and financial.

Single people were also found to be less financially and socially resilient than their married counterparts.

Professor Paulin Tay Straughan, Rosa’s director, says this could possibly be because married Singaporeans tend to come from dual-income households.

The couple would likely have financial support from their spouse who also contributes to the family income, unlike a single, who has only one source of income.

Prof Straughan adds that married couples also tend to be able to draw on support from their spouse and their extended families, unlike singles with their smaller social networks.