Stubbornly high interest rates risk squeezing UK companies

LONDON – The UK is facing a “double whammy” as higher-for-longer interest rates begin to bite, with the country particularly vulnerable to a pullback in consumer spending and knock on consequences for corporate debt.

The Bank of England warned this week that the full impact of elevated borrowing costs has yet to fully pass through, although about two thirds of UK adults have already cut back on discretionary purchases and retail sales are almost flat by volume. More households are also turning to credit card debt, which is growing by double digits annually.

The country’s weak level of investment puts more weight on consumer spending, said John Van Reenen, a professor at the London School of Economics.

“This becomes a ‘doubly whammy’” because “UK rates have risen more sharply and because Britain relies more on consumption,” Van Reenen adds. “These heavy chains are pulling down our growth prospects.”

Strong growth would help firms grappling with higher borrowing costs to boost revenue and service their debt. Instead, the UK is expected to remain stagnant, with the IMF slashing its forecast for next year from 1 per cent to 0.6 per cent this week. A consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg is even lower at 0.4 per cent.

More than US$15 billion of UK corporate debt is trading at distressed prices, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News – up nearly 50 per cent since late last month.

One in two companies is likely to face stress in servicing their debt by the end of the year, the Bank of England has warned, which could cause some owners to cut investment and employment sharply.

The reliance on consumer spending also filters into the debt markets. About 35 per cent of high yield bonds and leveraged loans issued by UK firms are in the consumer discretionary sectors, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, making the industry potentially more vulnerable to a recession than the rest of Western Europe where it makes up 26 per cent of the market.

The vulnerability, in turn, harms the attractiveness of UK corporate debt. On top of that, the BOE’s quantitative tightening program, in which it is selling off bonds bought during a decade of almost free money, is causing spreads to narrow, making company bonds issued in sterling less appealing.

Property woes

One reason for the weakening consumer is that mortgage payments have soared for homeowners and landlords who are refinancing off historically cheap rates. That’s already starting to affect the market for buy-to-let mortgage debt that was bundled up and sold to investors as bonds.

In the second quarter, “we noted a sharp 60 per cent increase in BTL arrears compared to 12 months prior,” said Cristina Pagani, a director at Fitch Ratings. Although still low in absolute terms, it “could signal the start of performance deterioration in the sector.”

In addition, there may be some weakness in so-called non-conforming mortgages, which are loans to homeowners who don’t meet the typical mortgage criteria from high-street banks.

“We continue to expect an uptick in arrears in securitized pools, particularly in the non-conforming sector, where borrowers on floating rates are facing the burden of higher interest rates,” Pagani said.

In the commercial real estate market, listed REITs could also face higher borrowing rates if the pound weakens and swap rates rise, said Sue Munden, a senior real estate analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Private sector landlords are more vulnerable than their listed counterparts because they took on more leverage and, with prices falling, lenders may demand that they sell assets to recoup their loans.

“Forced private sales could push property prices down further and increase pressure on the higher levered listed companies,” she added.