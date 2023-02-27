Stubborn inflation numbers continue to generate nervousness

If you thought that inflation is over and done with, think again.
The latest United States personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index put paid to expectations that inflation is under control. The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation was up 0.6 per cent in January – the largest rise since June 2022. For the 12 months through January, the PCE index rose 5.4 per cent, up from 5.3 per cent in December.
What this means is that the Fed will have to stay the course and maintain its tightening stance for a while longer. This “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment is spooking markets.
Wall Street suffered through its worst week in 2023 as the Dow gave up almost 3 per cent to end the week at 32,816.92 – its lowest Friday close since mid-December.
The broader S&P 500 index lost 2.7 per cent last week to end at 3,970.04 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 3.3 per cent to 11,394.94 points.
The Straits Times Index see-sawed from a Monday opening high of 3,330, to a low of the week on the Friday open at 3,264. A partial rebound saw the Singapore benchmark return to 3,282.30 at the Friday close, finishing down 1.4 per cent for the week.
Despite the market jitters, Singapore companies continued to post strong results and pay generous dividends.
Net interest income (NII) made up some 68 per cent of the trio of Singapore banks’ 2022 total income for 2022. Combined NII for the 4th quarter was $8.2 billion, up from $7.4 billion during the previous quarter.
For the year, DBS paid out dividends of $2 per share; OCBC paid 68 cents; and UOB gave out $1.35, translating into a forward yield of 4.9 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.
ComfortDelGro posted a 40.2 per cent rise in net profit to $173.1 million, and announced a special dividend of 2.46 cents on top of its final dividend of 1.76 cents.
Even smaller companies are committing to dividend payouts.
Offshore and marine engineering specialist Kim Heng recovered to the black, posting full-year attributable earnings of $7.4 million, and promptly announced 0.2825 cent in dividend payout per share for the 2022 financial year.
The price of Keppel Corp stock adjusted as it went ex-rights for the in-specie distribution of its Sembcorp Marine shares. At its Friday close at $5.53, Keppel gained a hefty 75 cents, or 15.6 per cent, compared with its adjusted-for-distribution price of $4.78 on Wednesday. Shareholders who held Keppel shares at the close of last Wednesday’s session will receive 19,100 Sembcorp Marine shares for every 1,000 Keppel shares held.
Meanwhile, Sats rolled out its 323-for-1,000 shares rights issue at $2.20 per share to raise $800 million as part of its $1.8 billion purchase tag for Worldwide Flight Services. CGS-CIMB has a 12-month price target of $3.10 on the stock. The shares trade ex-rights on March 1.
So what next?
The minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s February meeting released last week, coupled with US January economic data out last Friday, has heightened concerns about inflation and spooked already-jittery investment markets even further, underscoring the risk of further market pullbacks in the short term.
The key takeaway remains that inflation remains well above recession on the list of the Fed’s concerns.
The risk that the Fed may persist with its hawkish policy moves is likely to continue weighing down equity markets in the short term, after strong gains in the past few months. Investors will continue to keep close tabs on US economic data in the coming week to assess the outlook for the US economy and inflation.
That said, experts like Mr Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Bank, are sticking to a strategy of selective and gradual investing.
“Valuations are not demanding, and there is still a lot of idle liquidity on the side lines which could spur renewed buying interest in the markets if inflation data in the coming months reverse and surprise on the downside,” he said. “While we are cautious on the markets in the short term, we continue to maintain a constructive view about the medium term and feel that investors should stay invested.”
As I’ve stated before in my columns, 2023 will be a year of two halves. The first half will be volatile and unpredictable as news flows regarding inflation, interest rates, recession and even geopolitics play out. The second half is likely to see some stabilisation in market sentiment.
Stay agile and nimble. Do some research before picking stocks. Think strategically and long term.
Among the news flows which could impact market sentiment this week are US durable goods orders, initial jobless claims numbers and consumer confidence data, and home sales.