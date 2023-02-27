Stubborn inflation numbers continue to generate nervousness

If you thought that inflation is over and done with, think again.

The latest United States personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index put paid to expectations that inflation is under control. The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation was up 0.6 per cent in January – the largest rise since June 2022. For the 12 months through January, the PCE index rose 5.4 per cent, up from 5.3 per cent in December.

What this means is that the Fed will have to stay the course and maintain its tightening stance for a while longer. This “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment is spooking markets.

Wall Street suffered through its worst week in 2023 as the Dow gave up almost 3 per cent to end the week at 32,816.92 – its lowest Friday close since mid-December.

The broader S&P 500 index lost 2.7 per cent last week to end at 3,970.04 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 3.3 per cent to 11,394.94 points.

The Straits Times Index see-sawed from a Monday opening high of 3,330, to a low of the week on the Friday open at 3,264. A partial rebound saw the Singapore benchmark return to 3,282.30 at the Friday close, finishing down 1.4 per cent for the week.

Despite the market jitters, Singapore companies continued to post strong results and pay generous dividends.

Net interest income (NII) made up some 68 per cent of the trio of Singapore banks’ 2022 total income for 2022. Combined NII for the 4th quarter was $8.2 billion, up from $7.4 billion during the previous quarter.

For the year, DBS paid out dividends of $2 per share; OCBC paid 68 cents; and UOB gave out $1.35, translating into a forward yield of 4.9 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

ComfortDelGro posted a 40.2 per cent rise in net profit to $173.1 million, and announced a special dividend of 2.46 cents on top of its final dividend of 1.76 cents.

Even smaller companies are committing to dividend payouts.

Offshore and marine engineering specialist Kim Heng recovered to the black, posting full-year attributable earnings of $7.4 million, and promptly announced 0.2825 cent in dividend payout per share for the 2022 financial year.

The price of Keppel Corp stock adjusted as it went ex-rights for the in-specie distribution of its Sembcorp Marine shares. At its Friday close at $5.53, Keppel gained a hefty 75 cents, or 15.6 per cent, compared with its adjusted-for-distribution price of $4.78 on Wednesday. Shareholders who held Keppel shares at the close of last Wednesday’s session will receive 19,100 Sembcorp Marine shares for every 1,000 Keppel shares held.