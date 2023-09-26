News analysis

Strong US dollar may push Asian currencies, monetary policies into a tight corner

Ovais Subhani
Senior Correspondent
A strong greenback means weaker currencies for everyone else, which tends to raise import costs and inflation. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - After sweating for nearly two years over the perceived threat of a recession in the world’s largest economy, investors and policymakers worldwide are now trying to decipher what problems a resilient United States economy may present.

The US central bank last Wednesday not only left its benchmark interest rates at a 22-year high, but also doubled its expectation for 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth, boosting annual output to 2.1 per cent from an earlier projection of 1 per cent in June.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top