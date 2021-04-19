For Subscribers
Strong earnings poised to lift shares higher
Sentiment in S'pore raised by first-quarter economic data, buoyant property demand
As if low interest rates and massive liquidity injections were not enough, equity markets look set to be further fuelled by blowout corporate first-quarter results.
On Wall Street, key market indexes powered to new highs in the past week as the first set of results from the likes of JP Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi and Goldman Sachs came forth.