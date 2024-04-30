Strained Chinese cities struggle to pay home buying subsidies

BEIJING/HONG KONG - Amy Wang was counting on a 100,000 yuan (S$19,200) subsidy promised by authorities in the eastern Chinese city of Weifang to fit and furnish an apartment she bought two years ago. Still waiting for the money, she is yet to move in.

The 30-year-old now pays 6,000 yuan of her 8,000 monthly salary on the mortgage for the 1.1 million yuan apartment and another 1,800 yuan to rent another one, relying on her parents for other basic expenses.

“I feel under a lot of pressure,” said Ms Wang, who works in electronics manufacturing, and bought the bare shell of her apartment, without floors, interior walls or other fittings - which is common in China.

Weifang, with a population of more than 9 million and an economy larger than Croatia’s, and dozens of other Chinese cities, have promised subsidies and other incentives to homebuyers to prop up the ailing property sector.

But the real estate downturn also affects the ability of cities to lease land to developers, a key revenue source.

This meant some local governments were unable to raise funds to pay the promised subsidies, frustrating buyers and casting doubts over future support measures.

All of that could delay the property market’s recovery.

“There’s a risk that households will start to perceive local governments as too cash-strapped to make good on their subsidy promises,” said Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics. “That will certainly make an impact on homebuying decisions.”

Some 150 people from more than 50 Chinese cities, including Zibo in the east, central Shangqiu, and Zigong in the southwest, have used a section for public comments on the website of People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, to complain about unpaid subsidies in the past six months.

Authorities in many of the cities have replied on the same platform, which requires users to register with their identification documents before posting.

Officials from Weifang, which had promised subsidies of 30,000 to 300,000 yuan, along with tax rebates and other incentives, wrote on several occasions, blaming Covid-19, the economic downturn and tax cuts for not making the payments.

“Unusual short-term conflicts between fiscal revenues and expenditures and enormous pressure on local financial security resulted in delays in the disbursement of housing subsidies,” the finance department of Zhucheng, a municipality administered by Weifang, wrote in January.

In March, the human resources department of Weifang’s High-tech Industrial Development Zone said their district has “partially disbursed” the subsidies and more payments were being processed.