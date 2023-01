SINGAPORE - Stock markets kicked off the year on a positive note, thanks to lower inflation numbers in the United States. But analysts warn that there could be some turbulence down the road before a more sustainable rally kicks in.

The Dow Jones Index closed at 34,302.61, notching a five-day gain of 2 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67 per cent for the week to end at 3,999.09 points.