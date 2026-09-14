Sticking together 24/7 while on holiday? That could be a red flag

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Friends while in Singapore are great, is travelling with them when all hell breaks loose?

From disagreements over budget to one person wanting to “travelmax” while another wants to wake up at noon, a trip can become a horror story.

In this episode, Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss whether you should travel with friends and the red flags that can spell disaster instead of a fun holiday.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00: Intro

2:10 Compromising on travel choices

4:50 Walking red flags on holiday

8:11 Relaxing vs travelmaxxing

12:00 Breakups on holiday

14:05 Picking travel companions

15:57 Pre-trip disclosures

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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