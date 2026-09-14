Headstart On Record Podcast
Sticking together 24/7 while on holiday? That could be a red flag
From disagreements over budget to one person wanting to “travelmax” while another wants to wake up at noon, a trip can become a horror story.
In this episode, Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss whether you should travel with friends and the red flags that can spell disaster instead of a fun holiday.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:00: Intro
2:10 Compromising on travel choices
4:50 Walking red flags on holiday
8:11 Relaxing vs travelmaxxing
12:00 Breakups on holiday
14:05 Picking travel companions
15:57 Pre-trip disclosures
Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ
Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X
Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa
Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim
Executive producer: Elizabeth Law
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