STI up; gold, silver rise after US captures Venezuelan leader

SINGAPORE – The Straits Times Index (STI) rose when markets reopened in Asia on Jan 5. The benchmark index was up 0.55 per cent at 4,683 points at around 10am.

This followed the US’ capture and extraction of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro events on Jan 3.

US President Donald Trump later said his country would take control of the oil-producing South American nation.

Regional markets traded up too, with key indices across Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai opening higher.

Oil prices fell, as increased volumes of Venezuelan oil entering the market would add to oversupply concerns and put further pressure on prices, which have already fallen in recent months.

Gold and silver rose, with investors seeking the safety of precious metals amid heightened geopolitical risk following the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Spot gold climbed as much as 1.8 per cent on Jan 5 compared with the day before, advancing above US$4,395 an ounce at around 10 am Singapore time. Silver was trading above US$75 per ounce, up more than 5 per cent.

President Donald Trump said the US plans to “run” Venezuela after ousting Maduro, leaving uncertainty over the future governance of the South American country. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would use leverage over oil to force further change.

“Markets are now forced to reprice not just Venezuela risk but US unpredictability, military reach,” Mr Nicky Shiels, head of research at precious metals refiner MKS Pamp SA, said in a note.

Gold is fresh from posting its best annual performance since 1979, hitting a series of records throughout last year with support from central-bank buying and inflows to bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. Three successive rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve were also a tailwind for precious metals, which don’t pay interest.

Demand for haven assets, driven by geopolitical tensions and trade frictions, has also buoyed prices, although last year ended with significant volatility as some investors booked profits and trading metrics pointed to overbought conditions. Gold lost 4.4 per cent last week, its biggest weekly drop since November 2024.

The tension in Venezuela “adds modestly to the background of geopolitical risks beyond trade-related issues,” said Ahmad Assiri, an analyst from Pepperstone Group, adding that he expects greater urgency from Latin American investors to diversify into gold. “Taking Maduro into custody set an unwelcome precedent,” he said.

Among leading banks, there’s also support for further gains in gold this year, especially with the Fed expected to deliver additional rate reductions and Trump reshaping the US central bank’s leadership. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said last month that its base case was for a rally to US$4,900 an ounce, with risks to the upside.

Silver rallied even more than gold in 2025, blowing through levels that until recently seemed unthinkable to all but the most enthusiastic of market watchers. In addition to the factors that aided gold, silver has also benefited from sustained concerns that the US administration could eventually impose import tariffs on the refined metal. BLOOMBERG